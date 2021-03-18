Senvest Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Senvest Management LLC lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 332,545 shares during the period. Boston Properties accounts for approximately 1.0% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Boston Properties worth $24,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Boston Properties by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 340,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,166,000 after purchasing an additional 116,623 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,001.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securities downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

BXP traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,967. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.67 and its 200-day moving average is $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

