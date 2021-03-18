Senvest Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Senvest Management LLC cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises 1.1% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.10% of Motorola Solutions worth $28,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,308 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 16.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $244,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.78. 2,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,059. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $184.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.69.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

