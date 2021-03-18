Senvest Management LLC Grows Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,006,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 390,847 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned about 2.38% of Akoustis Technologies worth $12,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,990. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $34,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,920. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.