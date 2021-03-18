Senvest Management LLC Grows Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 200.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,090 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Quidel worth $17,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Quidel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,461. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $78.16 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.14.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quidel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $917,709.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,699.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

