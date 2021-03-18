Senvest Management LLC Has $18.61 Million Stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Senvest Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 546,231 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned about 2.57% of Digimarc worth $18,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digimarc by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Digimarc by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digimarc by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Digimarc by 1,153.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 207,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Digimarc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James T. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $163,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,964.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Chamness sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $519,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $943,060 over the last 90 days. 5.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DMRC traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,418. The company has a market capitalization of $600.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.21. Digimarc Co. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $58.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

