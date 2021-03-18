Senvest Management LLC Has $18.61 Million Stock Holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Senvest Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 546,231 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned about 2.57% of Digimarc worth $18,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter worth $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 534.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Digimarc during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Digimarc during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMRC stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.66. 399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,418. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Digimarc Co. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.

In related news, Director James T. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $163,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,014.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $943,060. 5.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

