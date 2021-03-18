Senvest Management LLC Has $45.68 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,363 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,363 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.8% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $45,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 17.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,937 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 29,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 12.2% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 987,724 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.57.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.91. 143,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,630,231. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $124.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

