Senvest Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Senvest Management LLC decreased its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68,770 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.20% of bluebird bio worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

BLUE traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,995. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

