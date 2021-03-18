Senvest Management LLC Has $8.65 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Senvest Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,341 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $3.26 on Thursday, reaching $179.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $195.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.98 and its 200 day moving average is $154.88.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

