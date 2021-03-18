Senvest Management LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 164,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Cerus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 141,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 73,536 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cerus by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 132,570 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cerus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cerus by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,544,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 135,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerus news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $997,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 39,336 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $326,882.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,239.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 561,555 shares of company stock worth $4,105,042. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERS traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $6.08. 62,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,977. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

