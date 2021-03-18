Senvest Management LLC Invests $2.68 Million in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Absolute Software as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

ABST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,320. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65. Absolute Software Co. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $733.34 million, a PE ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.0633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Absolute Software Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST).

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.