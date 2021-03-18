Senvest Management LLC Invests $3.32 Million in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 167,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUFG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.99. 55,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

