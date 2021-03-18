Senvest Management LLC Invests $30.02 Million in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 736,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,019,000. Flagstar Bancorp accounts for 1.2% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Flagstar Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $307,701,000 after buying an additional 1,191,843 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 606,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,706,000 after buying an additional 133,681 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 54.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after buying an additional 235,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,628,000 after buying an additional 120,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

FBC stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,917. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

