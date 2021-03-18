Senvest Management LLC Invests $32.18 Million in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 608,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,184,000. Ciena comprises 1.3% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Ciena as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $38,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $136,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,678 shares of company stock worth $2,326,244 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

