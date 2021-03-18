Senvest Management LLC Invests $32.18 Million in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 608,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,184,000. Ciena makes up approximately 1.3% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.39% of Ciena at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ciena by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 652,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 406,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ciena by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 400,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after purchasing an additional 229,990 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $38,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,244. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

