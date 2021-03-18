Senvest Management LLC Lowers Stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP)

Senvest Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,004 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

IRCP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRCP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.29. 409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,864. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $324.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

