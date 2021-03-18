Senvest Management LLC Makes New Investment in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKS traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $87.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,318. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.48 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

