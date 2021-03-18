Senvest Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,100 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,999 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,699 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,980 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at $722,000.

Get Cree alerts:

In other Cree news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares in the company, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CREE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Charter Equity raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Cree stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.57. 20,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,739. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.19.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.