Senvest Management LLC Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 399,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,572,000. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MGM Resorts International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 374,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Insiders sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock worth $84,158,943 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 134,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,205,941. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $42.04.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

