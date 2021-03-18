Senvest Management LLC Makes New Investment in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 404,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,000. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of NCR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,531,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in NCR by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 57,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,258. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

