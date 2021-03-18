Senvest Management LLC Purchases 110,732 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 110,732 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned 1.41% of Immersion worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Immersion by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Immersion by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Immersion by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Immersion by 241.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Immersion by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 8,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

IMMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

In other Immersion news, Director William C. Martin sold 116,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $1,071,076.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at $294,996.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $15,190,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,816,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,700,994. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

