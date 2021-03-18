Senvest Management LLC Purchases 66,090 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 200.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,090 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Quidel worth $17,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 463.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QDEL stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,461. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.14. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $78.16 and a 52-week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. On average, analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,699.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

