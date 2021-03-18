Senvest Management LLC Raises Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,274 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned 5.16% of Vera Bradley worth $13,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.87. 701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,691. The firm has a market cap of $396.62 million, a P/E ratio of 90.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 49,060 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $417,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,085,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $64,181.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at $916,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,104,803 shares of company stock worth $9,705,612. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

