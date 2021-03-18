Senvest Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,006,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 390,847 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned about 2.38% of Akoustis Technologies worth $12,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKTS stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $34,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Insiders sold 326,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.