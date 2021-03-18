Senvest Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,647 shares during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies comprises 2.6% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 6.80% of Axcelis Technologies worth $66,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 180,331 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,033,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $913,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $404,250.00. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $370,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,126. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

