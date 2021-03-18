Senvest Management LLC Reduces Holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP)

Senvest Management LLC trimmed its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,004 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.29. 409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,864. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $324.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

