Senvest Management LLC Reduces Position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Senvest Management LLC decreased its holdings in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,901 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Destinations accounts for approximately 3.9% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned 2.59% of Wyndham Destinations worth $99,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Wyndham Destinations stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,197. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.71 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.65. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $52.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.26.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.