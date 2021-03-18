Senvest Management LLC Sells 332,545 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Senvest Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 332,545 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties accounts for about 1.0% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Boston Properties worth $24,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Boston Properties by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $107.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,967. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.06. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.06.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

