Senvest Management LLC Sells 40,341 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Senvest Management LLC lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,341 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.20.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $3.26 on Thursday, reaching $179.55. The company had a trading volume of 14,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $195.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.98 and its 200 day moving average is $154.88.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

