Senvest Management LLC Takes $4.75 Million Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 780,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,485,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 111,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itaú Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of ITUB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.10. 644,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,698,453. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.0026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

