Senvest Management LLC Takes Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,968 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Groupon as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 83.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Groupon by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRPN shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of GRPN stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.97. 20,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

