Senvest Management LLC Takes Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 218,432 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,552,000. Signature Bank makes up approximately 1.2% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.41% of Signature Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 34.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Signature Bank by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 106.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 39,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

SBNY stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,048. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $247.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.15.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.88.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

