Sepio Capital LP Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,542 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

