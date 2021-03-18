Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,403 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $131.66. The stock had a trading volume of 225,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.27. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

