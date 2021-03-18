Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,837 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.26. 2,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,251. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $213.80. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.64.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.11.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $96,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,982.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $385,769.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,063.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,467 shares of company stock worth $3,467,583 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

