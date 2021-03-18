Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,916 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,923 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.48. 9,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,794. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $128.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.84.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

