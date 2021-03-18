Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,454,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 14,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,135,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,072.40.

GOOGL traded down $26.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,055.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,894. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,035.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,758.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

