Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 7,690 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 79,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $316.99. 2,105,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,848,402. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $338.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.80.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.