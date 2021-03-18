Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,019,000 after acquiring an additional 112,559 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

Shares of LH traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $239.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.74. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $252.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

