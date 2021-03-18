Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,324 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $993,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 40,512 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,675,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,683,000 after purchasing an additional 220,073 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.31. 1,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,384. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

