Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $49,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.69. 14,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,266. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

