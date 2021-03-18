Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 24,009 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,009 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Discovery worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,253,000 after purchasing an additional 430,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,313 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,716,000 after purchasing an additional 115,709 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 14.7% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,150,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,157,000 after purchasing an additional 276,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 33.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after purchasing an additional 521,252 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

DISCK traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $62.38. The company had a trading volume of 184,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $63.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

