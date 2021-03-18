Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,755 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.74. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $252.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

