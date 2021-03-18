Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 70,470 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,470 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $24,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.54. 22,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,677. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $96.93.

