Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 792 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA traded up $3.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,684,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.54 and a 200 day moving average of $266.32. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.