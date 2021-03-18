Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 8,767 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $37,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,117,123. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

