Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $14,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,093 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,771 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $683,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.17. 1,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,641. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

