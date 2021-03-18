Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,413 shares of company stock worth $56,506,580. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $19.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $682.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,626,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $655.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,409.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $753.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

