Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 298.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,910 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after buying an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after buying an additional 4,758,714 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after buying an additional 4,555,694 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,361,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,180,000 after buying an additional 3,919,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,905,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,637 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.17. 112,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,321. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

