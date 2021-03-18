Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.54. 463,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,846,033. The firm has a market cap of $258.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.84.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

